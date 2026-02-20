Mario Gabelli Acquires 4,500 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) insider Mario Gabelli purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,250. This trade represents a 21.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE: GDV) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1993 and based in Rye, New York. Managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC—a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc—the trust seeks to provide a high level of current dividend income while preserving prospects for capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and attracts investors looking for regular distributions and potential long-term total return.

The trust’s primary investment focus is on dividend-paying common stocks of U.S.

