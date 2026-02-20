State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Stake in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEU. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 93,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after acquiring an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,024,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at $5,427,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Shares of LEU stock opened at $209.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.50. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $464.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.63). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.40 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Centrus Energy from $221.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

View Our Latest Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.