Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 441,684 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,201,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 441,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $1,880,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,646,000 after buying an additional 1,218,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,402,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,563,000 after buying an additional 117,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,013,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,219,000 after acquiring an additional 884,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,384,000 after acquiring an additional 180,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $185.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $206.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,764.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,132,604. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,720,261.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,151,117.72. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and sold 21,416 shares worth $4,157,630. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.