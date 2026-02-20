State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 17,941 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,941 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Fermium Researc lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

