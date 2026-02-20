Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,182,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Corpay worth $2,357,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corpay in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,246,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,289,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,536,000 after acquiring an additional 125,331 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Corpay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,855,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,362,000 after acquiring an additional 124,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Corpay by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,978,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,649,000 after purchasing an additional 84,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Corpay by 12.3% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,297,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Steven T. Stull purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,519,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,330.18. The trade was a 37.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,857. This trade represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:CPAY opened at $346.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $380.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.11 and a 200 day moving average of $305.59.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.
Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.
