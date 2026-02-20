Michael Vasconcelles Sells 2,728 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Vasconcelles sold 2,728 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $31,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,005.20. This trade represents a 38.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4%

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of -1.26. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,719,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,065.6% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 169,134 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 171,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 83,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAWN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company’s pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

