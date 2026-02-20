Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.18 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 24.79%.Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.96. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $27.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 77.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 103,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 242,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 18,447 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 270.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company’s core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

