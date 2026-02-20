Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Safe Bulkers has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $612.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.13.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SB) is a dry bulk shipping company engaged in the ocean transport of commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers. The company operates a modern fleet of vessels, including Panamax, Supramax and Kamsarmax bulk carriers, designed to serve a variety of trade routes and cargo types. Safe Bulkers’ fleet is employed under both time charter and voyage charter arrangements, offering flexibility to respond to market demand and optimize vessel utilization.

Founded in 2008, Safe Bulkers began trading its shares on the New York Stock Exchange in the same year, establishing itself as a publicly listed provider of dry bulk transportation services.

