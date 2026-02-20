Sue Gail Eckhardt Sells 3,856 Shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $168,854.24. Following the sale, the director owned 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,375.96. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $598.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Trending Headlines about Exelixis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 500.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelixis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat: Exelixis reported $0.94 EPS vs. $0.74 expected and showed y/y revenue growth (Q4 revenue $598.7M), which supports earnings momentum and margin strength. MarketBeat EXEL summary

Q4 earnings beat: Exelixis reported $0.94 EPS vs. $0.74 expected and showed y/y revenue growth (Q4 revenue $598.7M), which supports earnings momentum and margin strength. Positive Sentiment: Institutional / analyst backdrop is broadly constructive: multiple funds have added or increased stakes and several analysts have maintained or slightly raised targets (consensus target ~ $47.11), which leaves upside if execution/clinical data remain favorable. Analyst & institutional notes

Institutional / analyst backdrop is broadly constructive: multiple funds have added or increased stakes and several analysts have maintained or slightly raised targets (consensus target ~ $47.11), which leaves upside if execution/clinical data remain favorable. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest note appears anomalous — the reported February short interest shows 0 shares (short‑interest ratio 0.0 days), likely a data reporting artifact and not informative for positioning. (Source: short‑interest entry)

Short interest note appears anomalous — the reported February short interest shows 0 shares (short‑interest ratio 0.0 days), likely a data reporting artifact and not informative for positioning. (Source: short‑interest entry) Neutral Sentiment: Technical / valuation context: market cap ~ $11.5B, P/E ~16, 50‑day sma ≈ $43.8 and 200‑day sma ≈ $41 — the stock sits between short‑ and long‑term averages so momentum could swing with new catalysts. Key metrics

Technical / valuation context: market cap ~ $11.5B, P/E ~16, 50‑day sma ≈ $43.8 and 200‑day sma ≈ $41 — the stock sits between short‑ and long‑term averages so momentum could swing with new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Large executive/insider selling this week: EVP Patrick Haley sold 67,814 shares (~$2.95M on Feb 17). Such large insider disposals can create negative optics about timing or liquidity needs. Haley SEC filing

Large executive/insider selling this week: EVP Patrick Haley sold 67,814 shares (~$2.95M on Feb 17). Such large insider disposals can create negative optics about timing or liquidity needs. Negative Sentiment: Repeated CFO sales: Christopher Senner disclosed two sales (34,278 on Feb 13 and 30,617 on Feb 17) totaling roughly $2.8M, which amplifies negative insider‑selling optics. CFO SEC filings

Repeated CFO sales: Christopher Senner disclosed two sales (34,278 on Feb 13 and 30,617 on Feb 17) totaling roughly $2.8M, which amplifies negative insider‑selling optics. Negative Sentiment: Director-level reductions: Director Bob Oliver sold 30,250 shares (~$1.33M; ~59% reduction) and other insiders (SVP Brenda Hefti, Director Sue Eckhardt) also sold smaller blocks — combined insider sales this week approximate $8–9M, which likely pressured sentiment. Oliver SEC filing Hefti SEC filing Eckhardt SEC filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.