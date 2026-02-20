SRG Global Limited (SRG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 9th

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 104.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

SRG Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $860.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.14.

SRG Global Company Profile

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led specialist asset maintenance, mining services, and engineering and construction services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Asset Maintenance; Mining Services; and Engineering and Construction segments. The Asset Maintenance segment supplies integrated services to customers in various sectors, including oil and gas, energy, infrastructure, offshore, mining, power generation, water treatment plants, commissioning, decommissioning, shutdowns, and civil works.

