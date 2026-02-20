SRG Global Limited (SRG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 9th

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 104.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.
SRG Global Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $860.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.14.
SRG Global Company Profile
