Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder Sells $100,554.55 in Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Gottwald sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $100,554.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 588,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,689.65. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tredegar Stock Performance

NYSE TG opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.65. Tredegar Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tredegar by 716.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 171,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tredegar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar’s operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.

The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.

