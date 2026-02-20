Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,809,723 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,127,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Rocket Lab worth $2,003,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $580,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $164,751,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,251,130 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $80,523,000 after purchasing an additional 131,996 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Rocket Lab by 22.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,112,255 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,555,000 after purchasing an additional 387,536 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,615 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,163,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 461,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,740,219.10. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 1,365,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $103,107,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,359,568 shares in the company, valued at $102,647,384. This represents a 50.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,306,150 shares of company stock valued at $271,865,732. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $76.58 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.53 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

