Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,502,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Everest Group worth $1,927,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Everest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore set a $365.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.21.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $342.78 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $370.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.71.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.Everest Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($18.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.