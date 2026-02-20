Northland Securities Forecasts WTTR Q1 Earnings

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Northland Securities issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Select Water Solutions in a report released on Thursday, February 19th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Northland Securities currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Select Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler set a $14.00 price target on Select Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of WTTR opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Select Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Water Solutions

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 211,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $2,353,965.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,460.05. The trade was a 86.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 332,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,896 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

More Select Water Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Select Water Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Northland Securities raised WTTR from “market perform” to “outperform” and set an $18 price target, signaling upside from current levels and providing a near-term catalyst for buyers. The Fly

Analyst upgrade — Northland Securities raised WTTR from “market perform” to “outperform” and set an $18 price target, signaling upside from current levels and providing a near-term catalyst for buyers. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and operational highlights — Q4 revenue of $346.5M topped consensus (~$320.8M) and company commentary/call transcripts describe strong segments and record performance in parts of the business, which supports growth story despite margin pressure. Earnings Highlights

Revenue beat and operational highlights — Q4 revenue of $346.5M topped consensus (~$320.8M) and company commentary/call transcripts describe strong segments and record performance in parts of the business, which supports growth story despite margin pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Planned use of proceeds — management says net proceeds from corporate actions will be used for water infrastructure growth capital, potential acquisitions or to repay debt under its sustainability-linked facility; that mix is strategic but outcome-dependent. PR Newswire

Planned use of proceeds — management says net proceeds from corporate actions will be used for water infrastructure growth capital, potential acquisitions or to repay debt under its sustainability-linked facility; that mix is strategic but outcome-dependent. Negative Sentiment: Dilutive public offering — the company launched an underwritten offering of $175M in Class A common stock off its S-3 shelf. While proceeds fund growth/debt reduction, an equity raise of this size is typically dilutive and often pressures near-term share price. PR Newswire

Dilutive public offering — the company launched an underwritten offering of $175M in Class A common stock off its S-3 shelf. While proceeds fund growth/debt reduction, an equity raise of this size is typically dilutive and often pressures near-term share price. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss — reported Q4 EPS of ($0.20) vs. consensus $0.01, which offsets the revenue beat and raises concerns about margins and near-term profitability despite solid top-line results. MarketBeat

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a water management services provider primarily serving the oil and gas industry. Formerly operating under the name Select Energy Services, the company rebranded to reflect its core focus on water treatment, recycling and disposal. Since its inception in 2016, Select Water Solutions has expanded to key U.S. basins—including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and DJ Basin—and maintains strategic operations in select international regions.

The company’s offerings span the full water lifecycle, from produced water gathering and transportation to advanced treatment and beneficial reuse.

Featured Stories

