Q1 EPS Estimates for Robert Half Decreased by Zacks Research

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Robert Half in a research note issued on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RHI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Robert Half from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on Robert Half in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Robert Half from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of RHI opened at $26.72 on Friday. Robert Half has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,179,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 802,691 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,860,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Robert Half by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 530,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 168,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Robert Half by 531.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 177.44%.

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

