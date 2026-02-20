Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for Cummins Q1 Earnings

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.64. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $22.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2026 earnings at $6.59 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMI. Wolfe Research lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $580.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $546.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $485.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus set a $696.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.93.

Cummins Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $595.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Cummins has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $617.98. The company has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $556.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.71.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total transaction of $10,811,689.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,446,495.30. The trade was a 34.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Cummins by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

