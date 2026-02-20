Insider Selling: Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) General Counsel Sells 896 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen Chen sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $98,613.76. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 32,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,006.76. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $111.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $544.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $460.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $425.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,861,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,611 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 324.4% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,580,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,346 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Duolingo by 5,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after purchasing an additional 551,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Duolingo by 1,715,575.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 497,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,319,000 after purchasing an additional 497,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $86,159,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

Featured Stories

