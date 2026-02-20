FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.70. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 330 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

FalconStor Software, Inc is a provider of enterprise data protection and storage virtualization solutions designed to help organizations manage, protect and recover their critical data. The company’s offerings focus on reducing the complexity and cost of backup, replication and disaster recovery through software-defined storage technologies. By abstracting physical storage resources and automating data movement, FalconStor enables seamless integration with heterogeneous storage environments.

The company’s flagship platform, FreeStor, delivers a vendor-agnostic storage virtualization layer that supports continuous data protection (CDP), snapshot management, replication and orchestration across on-premises, cloud and hybrid infrastructures.

