F/m Emerald Life Sciences Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:LFSC) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of F/m Emerald Life Sciences Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:LFSC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $36.4890. 65,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,091% from the average session volume of 5,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in F/m Emerald Life Sciences Innovation ETF stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F/m Emerald Life Sciences Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:LFSC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 1.81% of F/m Emerald Life Sciences Innovation ETF worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The F/M Emerald Life Sciences Innovation ETF (LFSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that targets US health care and biotechnology companies identified to have promising life sciences opportunities. LFSC was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by F/m Investments.

