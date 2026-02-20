BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BTGO in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on BTGO in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on BTGO in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised BTGO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on BTGO in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BTGO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

BTGO stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. BTGO has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

In other BTGO news, insider Jeff Peter Horowitz sold 116,007 shares of BTGO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $1,941,957.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 311,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,115.32. The trade was a 27.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jody Mettler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,500. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,007 shares of company stock worth $7,298,757.

BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

