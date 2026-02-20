BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BTGO in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on BTGO in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on BTGO in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised BTGO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on BTGO in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BTGO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.05.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BTGO
BTGO Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BTGO news, insider Jeff Peter Horowitz sold 116,007 shares of BTGO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $1,941,957.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 311,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,115.32. The trade was a 27.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jody Mettler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,500. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,007 shares of company stock worth $7,298,757.
Key BTGO News
Here are the key news stories impacting BTGO this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages initiated coverage with constructive ratings and mid‑teens price targets (Mizuho Outperform $17, Canaccord Buy $15, Clear Street Buy $18), highlighting BitGo’s institutional custody scale and recurring revenue — this broker interest is driving buying. BitGo (BTGO) Stock: Mizuho, Canaccord and Clear Street Initiate With Buy Ratings
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks/Clear Street moved to a “strong‑buy” view in a note cited by Zacks, adding to the positive analyst momentum. Zacks: Clear Str Llc Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Major firms (Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Wedbush, Rosenblatt, Craig Hallum, Compass Point and others) have initiated coverage — increasing analyst attention and liquidity but with mixed stances and no uniform consensus yet. Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage expansion from large banks raises visibility and could sustain volume, but impacts will depend on each firm’s rating and price target. Coverage Initiation Examples
- Negative Sentiment: Countering the optimism, analysis notes BTGO has fallen ~41.2% YTD and still trades well below its 1‑year high, raising valuation and execution risk concerns; some investors may view current rallies as short‑covering. Is Bitgo Holdings (BTGO) Pricing Reflect Its 41.2% YTD Share Price Decline
About BTGO
BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BTGO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for BTGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.