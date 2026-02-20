NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,931 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,931 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Lennar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennar from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Lennar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $106.38.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $116.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average of $122.04. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $144.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.27). Lennar had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

Featured Articles

