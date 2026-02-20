AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as low as $10.62. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.6350, with a volume of 262,886 shares traded.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.0%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,240,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6,487.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,201,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 163,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE: AWF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.

The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.

