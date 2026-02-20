AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as low as $10.62. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.6350, with a volume of 262,886 shares traded.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.0%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE: AWF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.
The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.
