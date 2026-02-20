Maridea Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $174.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $177.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.63.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $199.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Roth Mkm set a $162.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.90.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks previews ahead of FANG’s Q4 release highlight rising Permian production, tight cost control and a positive ESP (analyst surprise predictor), implying another potential beat that could support further upside. Diamondback Energy Q4 Earnings Preview

Zacks previews ahead of FANG’s Q4 release highlight rising Permian production, tight cost control and a positive ESP (analyst surprise predictor), implying another potential beat that could support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece asks whether there’s still value in Diamondback after recent share strength — a valuation/relative‑value discussion that may keep longer‑term investors debating whether momentum is priced in. Is There Still Value in Diamondback Energy (FANG)?

A Yahoo Finance piece asks whether there’s still value in Diamondback after recent share strength — a valuation/relative‑value discussion that may keep longer‑term investors debating whether momentum is priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in the feed shows 0 shares reported shorted (likely a data anomaly or reporting gap). That means there’s no clear short‑pressure signal from this report — neither a catalyst for squeeze nor a bearish signal.

Short‑interest data in the feed shows 0 shares reported shorted (likely a data anomaly or reporting gap). That means there’s no clear short‑pressure signal from this report — neither a catalyst for squeeze nor a bearish signal. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research has trimmed EPS estimates across several upcoming quarters and fiscal years (multiple small cuts to Q4/Q1/Q2/Q3 estimates and FY2025–FY2027). Analysts lowered FY2026 and FY2027 forecasts (e.g., FY2026 from ~8.51 to ~8.25 and FY2027 from ~9.49 to ~9.25) and cut near‑term quarter estimates — a sign analysts are tempering forward profit expectations, which could limit upside if results don’t clearly exceed the reduced numbers.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total value of $162,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,094,093.76. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 377,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $52,382,243.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,044,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,828,599.04. The trade was a 26.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,438,516 shares of company stock worth $225,026,921. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

