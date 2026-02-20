Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes $450,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 437,881 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 409.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 355,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 285,352 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 520,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after purchasing an additional 117,282 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 306,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 76,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 527,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $879.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation.

