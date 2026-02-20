Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.35 and traded as low as $9.73. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 836 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global leader in outdoor power products, serving both consumer and professional markets. The company’s core offerings include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers, ride-on mowers, hedge trimmers and garden tractors. Husqvarna also provides light construction products such as demolition robots, surface preparation equipment and power cutters under its Construction division. These products are marketed under several brands, including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch and Flymo, each tailored to specific customer segments.

Founded in 1689 as a royal arms foundry, Husqvarna has evolved over more than three centuries into an international manufacturing group.

