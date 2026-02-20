Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.43. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $4.4110, with a volume of 76,312 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVAL shares. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 87,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 683.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 240,028 shares during the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 384.3% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 387,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 307,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

