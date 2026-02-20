Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and traded as high as $45.58. Kuehne & Nagel International shares last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 6,610 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kuehne & Nagel International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kuehne & Nagel International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kuehne & Nagel International has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Kuehne & Nagel International is a global logistics company that provides a wide range of transportation and supply chain services. Its core activities include sea freight and airfreight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, as well as overland (road and rail) transportation. The company also offers integrated supply chain management, customs brokerage and value-added services that support complex logistics requirements for shippers and manufacturers.

Founded in 1890 by August Kühne and Friedrich Nagel, Kuehne & Nagel has grown into a multinational logistics provider with a long history in freight forwarding and transport services.

