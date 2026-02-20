abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.97 and traded as high as GBX 295. abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 295, with a volume of 392,813 shares traded.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 258.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £422.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.70.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile
Targeting the income and growth potential of Asia’s most compelling and sustainable companies.
