Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 136.2% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 18.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore upgraded Bread Financial from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $82.03.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.74 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.02%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.