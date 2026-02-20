NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2,257.1% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in PTC by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock opened at $154.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $685.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.44 million. PTC had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 28.86%.PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PTC from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.08.

In other news, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $8,707,383.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,512.04. This trade represents a 80.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total transaction of $38,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,803.10. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,662,740. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

