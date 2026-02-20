BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BTGO to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of BTGO in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.
In other news, CRO Chen Fang sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $4,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,233,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,648,639.34. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Reginelli sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 539,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,860. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 436,007 shares of company stock worth $7,298,757.
Here are the key news stories impacting BTGO this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages initiated coverage with constructive ratings and mid‑teens price targets (Mizuho Outperform $17, Canaccord Buy $15, Clear Street Buy $18), highlighting BitGo’s institutional custody scale and recurring revenue — this broker interest is driving buying. BitGo (BTGO) Stock: Mizuho, Canaccord and Clear Street Initiate With Buy Ratings
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks/Clear Street moved to a “strong‑buy” view in a note cited by Zacks, adding to the positive analyst momentum. Zacks: Clear Str Llc Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Major firms (Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Wedbush, Rosenblatt, Craig Hallum, Compass Point and others) have initiated coverage — increasing analyst attention and liquidity but with mixed stances and no uniform consensus yet. Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage expansion from large banks raises visibility and could sustain volume, but impacts will depend on each firm’s rating and price target. Coverage Initiation Examples
- Negative Sentiment: Countering the optimism, analysis notes BTGO has fallen ~41.2% YTD and still trades well below its 1‑year high, raising valuation and execution risk concerns; some investors may view current rallies as short‑covering. Is Bitgo Holdings (BTGO) Pricing Reflect Its 41.2% YTD Share Price Decline
About BTGO
BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.
