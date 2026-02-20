Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $5,935.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $6,500.00 to $5,935.00 in a research note published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group set a $6,485.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4,495.00 price target (down from $5,830.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booking from $6,250.00 to $5,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,976.79.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,007.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,032.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,193.24. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,871.01 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, April 6th. The 25-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 18th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 2nd.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $47.96 by $0.84. Booking had a negative return on equity of 127.57% and a net margin of 20.08%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $41.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,362.00, for a total transaction of $80,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,124. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total value of $4,937,817.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,615 shares in the company, valued at $101,631,984.10. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,108 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,682. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus on revenue and showed healthy travel demand (room nights +9%, gross bookings +16%), supporting longer‑term growth expectations. Q4 earnings highlights

Q4 results beat consensus on revenue and showed healthy travel demand (room nights +9%, gross bookings +16%), supporting longer‑term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management flagged generative AI projects aimed at personalization and conversion — a potential productivity/margin tailwind if execution scales. Generative AI article

Management flagged generative AI projects aimed at personalization and conversion — a potential productivity/margin tailwind if execution scales. Positive Sentiment: Corporate action: company announced a 25‑for‑1 stock split (shares payable early April), which increases liquidity and retail accessibility — often supportive over time. MarketBeat: Split story

Corporate action: company announced a 25‑for‑1 stock split (shares payable early April), which increases liquidity and retail accessibility — often supportive over time. Neutral Sentiment: Forward tone: management gave constructive revenue guidance for Q1 (~$5.4B–$5.5B) but EPS guidance/detail was unclear in early commentary — revenue outlook helps, but lack of clear EPS guidance leaves some uncertainty. Zacks: guidance coverage

Forward tone: management gave constructive revenue guidance for Q1 (~$5.4B–$5.5B) but EPS guidance/detail was unclear in early commentary — revenue outlook helps, but lack of clear EPS guidance leaves some uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Documentation posted (earnings transcript, slide deck) for investors who want to dig into regional/unit economics and AI roadmap. Earnings transcript

Documentation posted (earnings transcript, slide deck) for investors who want to dig into regional/unit economics and AI roadmap. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction: multiple firms trimmed price targets and some ratings were downgraded or moved to neutral — the re‑ratings (Citigroup, Wells Fargo, KeyBanc, JPMorgan, Benchmark, DA Davidson) amplified selling despite targets still implying upside. Representative coverage of a Citi cut is here. TickerReport: Citigroup PT cut

Analyst reaction: multiple firms trimmed price targets and some ratings were downgraded or moved to neutral — the re‑ratings (Citigroup, Wells Fargo, KeyBanc, JPMorgan, Benchmark, DA Davidson) amplified selling despite targets still implying upside. Representative coverage of a Citi cut is here. Negative Sentiment: AI disintermediation worries: investors fear Big Tech AI (e.g., Google’s travel/agentic features) could siphon bookings and increase marketing spend to retain visibility — a structural risk that prompted some to sell into the beat. MarketBeat: AI concerns

AI disintermediation worries: investors fear Big Tech AI (e.g., Google’s travel/agentic features) could siphon bookings and increase marketing spend to retain visibility — a structural risk that prompted some to sell into the beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO filings show February share sales (disclosed Form 4s), which some investors view as a mild negative signal even though holdings remain large. SEC Form 4 (insider transaction)

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

