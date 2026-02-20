HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 40,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Pacific Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 88,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.70 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.38% and a net margin of 26.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.480-5.530 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.