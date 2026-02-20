Voss Capital, Lp Acquires 25,000 Shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $274,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,277,000. This represents a 1.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Voss Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Wednesday, December 31st, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 44,991 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $640,221.93.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 181,121 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $2,562,862.15.

Flywire Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -561.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Flywire Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens raised Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Flywire from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Flywire from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Flywire

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in Flywire by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,828,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,011 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Flywire by 178.0% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 4,784,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,420,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,596,000 after buying an additional 1,150,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 2,984,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,255,000 after buying an additional 82,383 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire’s technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.