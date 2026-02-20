HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,259 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,992,000 after purchasing an additional 605,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,638,000 after purchasing an additional 187,967 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 648,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,884,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 592,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,862,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $630.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $679.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.15. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total value of $920,299.68. Following the sale, the director owned 648 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.76. This represents a 69.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,180 shares of company stock worth $11,626,996. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

