Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 29.56%.
Lundin Gold Stock Performance
LUG opened at C$109.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$113.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.54. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$37.54 and a one year high of C$125.75.
Lundin Gold Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7058 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on LUG
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world. The Company’s board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Gold
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.