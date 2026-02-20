Fogo Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (FOGO)

Fogo (FOGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Fogo has a market capitalization of $93.40 million and $21.10 million worth of Fogo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fogo has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Fogo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fogo alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,767.30 or 1.00479499 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Fogo

Fogo launched on January 15th, 2026. Fogo’s total supply is 9,950,904,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,776,858,708 tokens. Fogo’s official Twitter account is @fogochain. The Reddit community for Fogo is https://reddit.com/r/fogochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fogo’s official message board is www.fogo.io/blog. Fogo’s official website is www.fogo.io.

Buying and Selling Fogo

According to CryptoCompare, “Fogo (FOGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2026. Fogo has a current supply of 9,950,858,702.72866128 with 3,776,858,702.72644628 in circulation. The last known price of Fogo is 0.02458032 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $21,030,066.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fogo.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fogo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fogo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fogo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fogo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.