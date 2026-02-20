Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Issues Earnings Results

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of C$45.01 million for the quarter.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$17.45 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.05 and a 1 year high of C$21.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$285.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.33.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company’s real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants.

