First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Releases Earnings Results

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$621.00 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 14.81%.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of AG stock opened at C$33.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.21. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$7.40 and a 12 month high of C$38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.57 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AG shares. Cormark upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$22.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.60.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

