Hop Protocol Price Up 0% This Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $51.91 thousand and approximately $4.20 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period. Discord, MediumWhitepaper”

