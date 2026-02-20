Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Stock Holdings Lifted by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 21.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,691,139,000 after acquiring an additional 93,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $706.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $758.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $690.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.0%

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $675.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $650.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.19). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.38%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

