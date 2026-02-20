Euronet Worldwide’s (EEFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $112.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 248.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

