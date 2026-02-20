Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Announces Earnings Results

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Burnham had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.03%.
Burnham Stock Up 2.0%
BURCA opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. Burnham has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.18.
About Burnham
