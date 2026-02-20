Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Announces Earnings Results

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Burnham had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.03%.

Burnham Stock Up 2.0%

BURCA opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. Burnham has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Burnham alerts:

About Burnham

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.