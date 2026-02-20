PSP Swiss Property (PSPSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect PSP Swiss Property to post earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $112.5750 million for the quarter.

PSP Swiss Property Price Performance

OTCMKTS PSPSF opened at $201.65 on Friday. PSP Swiss Property has a 52-week low of $143.60 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PSP Swiss Property to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PSP Swiss Property currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile

PSP Swiss Property AG is a real estate investment company focused on acquiring, developing and managing high-quality commercial and residential properties in Switzerland. The firm’s core business activities encompass property investment, asset management, leasing and value-enhancing redevelopment projects aimed at maintaining a balanced and diversified portfolio.

The company’s portfolio is weighted toward office, retail and residential spaces located in prime urban centers. Properties are typically concentrated in major Swiss cities such as Zurich, Geneva, Basel and Lausanne, where PSP Swiss Property seeks to attract long-term tenants through modern amenities, sustainable design features and proactive facility management.

PSP Swiss Property conducts its operations through an integrated platform that oversees acquisitions, financing and ongoing property services.

