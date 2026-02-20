Hertz Global (HTZWW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.5223) per share and revenue of $2.0003 billion for the quarter.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

Shares of HTZWW opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:HTZWW) is a leading provider of vehicle rental services, offering both short-term and long-term rental solutions to individual consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. The company’s core offerings include passenger cars, SUVs, trucks and specialty vehicles, complemented by value-driven mobility packages and insurance options tailored to diverse customer needs.

Operating under the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty brands, Hertz delivers its services through a mix of company-owned and franchised locations situated in airports, urban centers and travel hubs.

