Nanosonics (NNCSF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Nanosonics to post earnings of $0.0209 per share and revenue of $69.7850 million for the quarter.

Nanosonics Stock Performance

Nanosonics stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Nanosonics has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Nanosonics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nanosonics presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nanosonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nanosonics Limited is an Australia‐based medical technology company specializing in infection prevention solutions for the healthcare sector. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Sydney, the company is best known for developing and commercializing its proprietary Trophon platform, which provides automated high‐level disinfection of ultrasound probes using sonically activated hydrogen peroxide vapor. Nanosonics holds numerous patents and regulatory approvals across multiple jurisdictions, positioning it as a leader in point‐of‐care decontamination.

The company’s flagship product, Trophon EPR, is designed to address the critical need for rapid, reliable disinfection of endocavity and surface ultrasound transducers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.