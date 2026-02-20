Aena S.M.E. (ANNSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Aena S.M.E. to post earnings of $0.3574 per share and revenue of $1.5412 billion for the quarter.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $32.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $37.87.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA is a Spanish airport management company responsible for the operation, maintenance and commercial development of a network of airports and heliports in Spain. As the concessionaire appointed by the Spanish government, the company provides a full range of airport services, including terminal operations, ground handling coordination, security oversight and retail and real estate management within its facilities. Through long‐term public‐private partnership agreements, Aena oversees critical infrastructure that supports both domestic and international air traffic.

Beyond its core operations in Spain, Aena has expanded its footprint through strategic investments and consultancy contracts in Europe and Latin America.

