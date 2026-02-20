Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palisade Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Clear Str raised Palisade Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PALI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio
Palisade Bio Trading Down 3.6%
PALI stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.64.
Palisade Bio Company Profile
Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.
The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Palisade Bio
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.