Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palisade Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Clear Str raised Palisade Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALI. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $28,318,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,896,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $12,670,000. Finally, Artia Global Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $4,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

PALI stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

