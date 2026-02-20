S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised S&T Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on S&T Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STBA opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $105.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

S&T Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, serving as the parent of S&T Bank. Established as a banking organization in 1902 with the holding company formation following in the early 1980s, S&T Bancorp has built its reputation on delivering community-oriented financial services. The company operates under the NASDAQ ticker STBA, maintaining a focus on personalized banking solutions and local decision-making.

The company’s main business activities encompass a full suite of retail and commercial banking products.

