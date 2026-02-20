Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.0 million-$745.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.2 million. Aaron’s also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.000-4.450 EPS.

PRG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Aaron’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

NYSE:PRG opened at $40.54 on Friday. Aaron’s has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 5.97%.The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Aaron’s has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Management raised FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance well above Street estimates — FY EPS guide of $4.00–$4.45 vs. consensus ~$3.55 and FY revenue $3.0–$3.1B vs. ~$2.7B — signaling stronger expected cash flow and margin progress.

Q4 EPS of $0.74 topped analyst estimates (~$0.60), showing profitability held up despite retail softness; EPS beat likely reinforced confidence in the raised guidance.

Management hosted a full earnings presentation and call with slides/transcript that provide detail on product performance (Progressive Leasing, Purchasing Power, Four Technologies, MoneyApp) and the assumptions behind guidance; investors will dig into the transcript for credit metrics and unit economics.

Q4 revenue of $525.4M missed expectations (~$581.8M) and was down ~5% year‑over‑year, underscoring demand pressure in the retail environment and raising execution questions that investors will watch in future quarters.

Q4 EPS was lower than a year ago ($0.80 → $0.74), reflecting near-term pressure; the stock move depends on investors' confidence that raised guidance is achievable given recent revenue trends.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,792,000 after buying an additional 1,483,751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aaron’s by 451.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 575,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aaron’s by 102.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 416,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 62.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 259,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Aaron’s by 125.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,163 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG), formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

